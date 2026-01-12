/In New York, nearly 15,000 nurses go on strike over contract dispute; Zohran Mamdani says, 'no nurse should be asked to accept less pay'

Thousands of nurses across three major hospital networks in New York City walked off the job on Monday (January 12) after contract negotiations failed to reach an agreement before the deadline. The labour action is being described by local outlets as one of the largest nursing strikes the city has ever seen. The strike affects Mount Sinai Hospital along with two of its affiliated campuses, as well as New York-Presbyterian and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

Demonstrators were seen gathering outside hospital facilities, forming picket lines as the strike officially started. The New York State Nurses Association says close to 15,000 nurses are participating. Union leaders say their demands center on better wages and improved staffing and safety conditions. The nurses’ previous contract expired at the end of December. The walkout comes at a particularly difficult time, coinciding with flu season. Hospitals may be forced to delay procedures, transfer patients, or reroute ambulances, potentially increasing pressure on nearby facilities not involved in the dispute.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

See Zohran Mamdani's post here

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani voiced support for the nurses, emphasising that access to healthcare should not be compromised and that medical workers deserve fair compensation and respect for their critical role, especially after carrying the city through recent crises. The mayor wrote on X, “The safety and well-being of this city is my top priority, and ensuring New Yorkers have the care they need is critical, especiallyduring flu season. No New Yorker should have to fear losing access to health care — and no nurse should be asked to accept less pay, fewer benefits, or less dignity for doing lifesaving work. Our nurses kept this city alive through its hardest moments. Their value is not negotiable.”

