In Japan, humanoids are pretty common

Japan hosted the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, on Tuesday (May 24) as leaders of the United States, Australia and India visited Tokyo, the vibrant capital city, to hold talks and discuss issues of mutual interest.

While talking about Japan and its economy, how can we not discuss the stunning robots? Yes, it's quintessential to mention them. After all, they are the hardest workers.

Japan is often called the robot capital of the world and one can watch them doing all kinds of odd jobs here. From security guards to doctors to therapy experts, robots do various jobs.

To the rest of the world, it might look weird, but in Japan, it's normal as humanoids are pretty common. In fact, they are part of Japanese culture and religion. Robots are an important part of the Japanese economy.

ALSO READ | Why Japan prefers higher inflation

A report published by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) in March this year revealed that Japan is the world's number one industrial robot manufacturer, delivering 45 per cent of the global supply.

As per the report, Japan's robot suppliers have increased their production capacity considerably. Their export ratio rose to 78 per cent in 2020 and at that time, 136,069 industrial robots were shipped.

Experts have noted that the highly robotized country, Japan, is the frontrunner globally in the use of robots in day-to-day life. The country is finding ways to have a friendlier society, which will be connected by robots.

Exclusive | Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe speaks to WION on China-Taiwan relations

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.