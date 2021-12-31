In a first, Māori scribe with facial tattoo presents news at primetime in New Zealand

For the first time, a Māori journalist with traditional facial tattoo has been hosting a primetime news programme on national television in New Zealand.

Oriini Kaipara, the journalist, has made headlines worldwide. It seems to be a historic moment for the indigenous community of the country.

The 38-year-old Kaipara is hosting 6 pm bulletin for Newshub on the TV channel Three. The milestone is also being seen as a win for Māori representation by many people.

"I was really elated. I was over the moon. It's a huge honor. I don't know how to deal with the emotions,” Kaipara told CNN about the moment she got to know that she would cover the primetime slot.

The journalist already features permanently as anchor on the 4:30 pm 'Newshub Live' bulletin.

For six consecutive days, Kaipara is covering for permanent anchors of the primetime news show. Her role began on Christmas Day.

Although she has got several positive reactions, there have been some negative ones too as she loves to use Māori phrases, "Ū tonu mai" (stay with us), "E haere ake nei" (still to come), etc, while presenting news.

