Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly clashed over the political push for full Gaza occupation. Zamir argued that the decision is a ‘trap’ for the IDF. According to the report by the Hebrew Media the two men clashed on social media over the post by prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu who rebuked Amir claiming he was behind a “rebellion and attempted military coup that is fit for a banana republic in Central America in the 70s".

Zamir lashed out, "How does that look? Why are you attacking me? Why are you speaking against me in the middle of a war?”

Netanyahu responded,“Don’t threaten to quit in the media. I can’t accept that every time you threaten that if we don’t accept your plans, you’ll leave. My son is 33, he’s a grown man."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for full military takeover of Gaza, backed by far-right coalition members including Itamar Ben‑Gvir and supported by public endorsements from his son Yair Netanyahu. Zamir has openly opposed that plan and warn that this will endanger the life of the hostages. He also warned that this operation will significantly erode the capacity of the Israeli military.