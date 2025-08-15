/ICE’s new ad features a DaBaby rap and a Suburban inspired by Trump's jet

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) released a social media video on Thursday (August 14) that featured a song by the rapper DaBaby - and the agency's vehicle. But here's the catch. The vehicle was seen to be painted in the same red, blue, and gold style as Donald Trump’s private jet - which was featured in the opening sequence for The Apprentice. This came as an advertisement to attract new recruits, as claimed by The Guardian.

The North Carolina singer, DaBaby, was born as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. He was heavily criticised in 2021 for his homophobic remarks.



The song used in the ad was named TOES. The lyrics goes as: “My heart so cold I think I’m done with ice (Uh, brr)/ Said if I leave her, she gon’ die/ Well, b***h, you done with life (Okay)/ Better not pull up with no knife/‘Cause I bring guns to fights (Boom)”.

This was the second time ICE performed such a stunt. Earlier, in a previous advertisement, the agency used Jay-Z's music which was later removed due to copyright complaint. But by the time it was removed, the post had gained over three million views.

The video featured images of ICE agents during raids set to Jay-Z’s Public Service Announcement, with the caption: “Hunt Cartels. Save America. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

"Iced out," a caption included with the video said.