/I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Wednesday (June 11) said that he 'regrets' a few posts he made on social media in relation to the US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Elon Musk said, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

A feud erupted between the two following Elon Musk's exit from the White House. It all began when in early June, Musk denounced Trump’s key legislative proposal, the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, calling it excessive and damaging, a 'disgusting abomination' that will explode federal budget deficits.

The major reason for the fallout between Musk and Trump was the tax spending bill, which Trump calls “big and beautiful”, while Musk says it is “big and ugly.” The bill includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending and Musk claims that it would raise the national debt significantly. Musk took aim at the bill as “massive, outrageous, pork-filled…a disgusting abomination” that would “massively increase” the budget deficit. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Earlier, when asked if the Donald Trump administration would cancel the government contracts held by Elon Musk amid the feud, the US president said, "We'll take a look at everything. He's got a lot of money. He gets a lot of subsidy, so we'll take a look at that only if it's fair for him and for the country. I would certainly think about it yeah but it has to be fair."

Elon Musk wrote on X saying “fair enough” to his comments. US President Donald Trump was also asked what is he going to do with Tesla. The US president said, “I haven’t thought about it. I mean, I hope he does well with Tesla.”