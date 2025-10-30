/Hurricane Melissa: 'Storm of the century' causes deaths, flooding, and severe damage across Caribbean islands

Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms in recent Caribbean history, has left a trail of destruction across the region, claiming lives and overwhelming communities. After hitting Jamaica as a category five storm, Melissa has caused widespread devastation, with at least five confirmed deaths. In Haiti, flooding triggered by the storm has killed at least 20 people, including 10 children. Jamaica is reeling from severe damage, with reports of widespread flooding, mudslides, and the loss of most roofs—estimated to be between 80% and 90%.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the situation as ‘total devastation’, and many residents are stranded without power, seeking refuge on rooftops. Hospitals, police stations, and other essential buildings have been severely damaged. Local authorities are facing major challenges in clearing debris and restoring services, and the clean-up will likely take months.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

King Charles expressed his deep concern, calling the storm a ‘dreadful reminder’ of the urgent need to address environmental imbalances contributing to such catastrophic events. Following its impact on Jamaica, Melissa weakened to a category two storm and continued north, battering Cuba with 115 mph winds. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned citizens to remain alert as the storm approached. It then moved toward the Bahamas, where authorities have issued warnings for possible storm surges and flooding.