Highlights: Biden, in virtual summit with Xi, seeks to prevent 'conflict'

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a virtual summit calling for more communication between the superpowers and "guardrails" to prevent a conflict.

Biden said they must create "guardrails" so that the competition between the two countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended. They would have a "candid" discussion, he said.

Referring to Biden as his "old friend," Beijing's Xi said the rivals must work more closely. "China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," he said.