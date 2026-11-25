Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appears to have put his personal and professional troubles behind him, with US President Donald Trump claiming that the billionaire has reconciled with his wife following a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs. One of the alleged relationships involved a woman suspected by US officials of spying for China. Speaking to The New York Times, Trump said Huang and his wife of more than four decades, Lori Huang, had managed to resolve their differences despite the controversy that recently threatened his marriage and position at Nvidia.

“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” Trump said, describing Lori as “a fantastic woman.” Trump's remarks about the couple's reconciliation came as Huang publicly acknowledged the damage his actions had caused his family. Addressing hundreds of Nvidia employees at his first all-hands meeting since returning as CEO, Huang said his most difficult conversation had been with his wife. "I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you," Huang said at the company's headquarters on Tuesday, as quoted by The New York Times.

"I made some terrible personal mistakes," the 63-year-old billionaire told employees, directly addressing the controversy that had forced him to step down earlier this month. During the meeting, Huang also apologised to employees and admitted that he had violated Nvidia's code of conduct, much of which he said he had written himself.