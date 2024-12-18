Florida

US President-elect Donald Trump was seen on Tuesday (Dec 17) at International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida, but, with a new hairstyle. His supporters online took to X and shared a video of Trump's "makeover". But, this isn't the first time. Trump's new hair gave a deja vu to those who are aware of his sudden change in hairstyle in 2019 when he ditched his trademark bouffant and opted for more slick hair.

Sharing his hairstyle look in 2019, an x user wrote, "Trump's hat hair look is so weird specifically because it looks way, way more normal than his regular look."

The clip of him greeting his admirers on Tuesday went viral shortly. In the video, he was seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants and holding a red cap.

In the video, Trump was seen asking his fans, "Is everybody having a good time?" and "Is everybody a Republican."

Some seem happy with his new hairstyle, while others thought he "lost his aura" after the hair change. Some even speculated that it was the cap that made his hair look like that.

Trump's hairstyle even reminded people of many pop-culture icons, as some compared him with Michael Douglas’s Gordon Gekko character from the film Wall Street. Some even compared his hair with the style of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from season 1 of The Office.

Another X user said Trump was “channelling Biff Tannen from Back to the Future.”

(With inputs from agencies)