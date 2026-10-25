/'Grossly incompetent president': Trump attacks Obama after being called 'corrupt'

US President Donald Trump on Friday hit out at Barack Obama calling him "a grossly incompetent President". He said that Obama gave Iran "a road to a Nuclear Weapon." He then goes on to talk how Obama campaigned for Hillary Clinton but she lost and now he is "campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also."

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon."

Trump further says, "He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost. Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also."

Trump did not stop at that, he went on to call Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, for whom Obama campaigned a "Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA."

"I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before. Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed. he further writes talking about his achievements.

What Obama said about Trump

The statement by Trump comes after the former US President Barack Obama criticised Trump and his Republican allies over what he described as cruelty and indecency as he campaigned for Democratic candidates in the key states of Ohio and Michigan.

He defended Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr Amy Acton and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed against attacks from their Republican opponents.