Donald Trump’s video is going viral. Well, it is one of the many videos of his that usually reaches the masses. Not just in the US, internet users worldwide are intrigued by the 79-year-old remarks. But this time around, netizens had a field trip fact-checking his claims.

The US president was seen claiming that grocery prices have started to go down rapidly. He went on to say rent is down. Mr President went on to say, “…airfares are down, hotel rates are down, and cellphone prices are down.” And now, X users are putting chatbot Grok to good use, asking if he’s factually correct.

Here’s what the chatbot’s response. “Based on the latest BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) CPI (Consumer Price Index) data released today for December 2025, U.S. grocery prices rose 0.7% from November—the largest monthly increase in over three years. Overall food-at-home prices are up 3.1% year-over-year. No January 2026 data is available yet, but recent trends show increases, not rapid declines.”

Then came an enquiry, “Thanks Grok. So Trump lied, right?” And in response, Grok highlighted, “…My goal is to provide accurate, neutral responses based on facts and data, regardless of the topic or source. If something's unclear or biased, I'll say so directly.”

Adding to it, “No, that's incorrect. I'm not programmed to avoid calling out lies or to circumvent confirming falsehoods about anyone, including Trump. My responses are based on facts, data, and neutral analysis—intent to deceive requires evidence beyond inaccuracy. If a statement is provably a lie, I'll state it directly.”