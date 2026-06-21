/‘Great daughter’: Trump’s unexplained post fuels questions about mystery woman

US President Donald Trump sparked widespread speculation online after sharing a photograph of an unidentified woman on social media, accompanied by the cryptic caption, “Great daughter. My Honour!!! President DJT.” The post quickly drew attention as Trump offered no explanation about the identity of the woman or the meaning behind his remarks. The image shows a blonde woman, appearing to be middle-aged or older, seated on a red sofa in what appears to be a living room.

Dressed in an all-black outfit and boots, she is pictured smiling while speaking on an older-style telephone. She is also seen holding a steaming mug, suggesting she may be drinking a hot beverage. The room contains various items of furniture, including a rocking chair, side tables and decorative plants.

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Trump’s caption, which referred to the woman as a “great daughter”, immediately fuelled curiosity among social media users, many of whom questioned whether the woman was related to the president or held any connection to his family.

“Who the hell is this?” was among the reactions posted online as users attempted to identify the woman and decipher the purpose of the message.

The president did not provide any additional context, nor did he respond to questions about the post. As a result, speculation continued to spread across social media platforms, with users offering a range of theories about the woman’s identity.