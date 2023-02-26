Global news live | CIA director 'confident' that China is considering lethal aid for Russia
Story highlights
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest developments
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest developments
Four people were killed and 14 injured after an explosive-laden motorbike blew up in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Sunday morning.
The explosion took place in Barkhan district’s Rakhni Bazaar area, reports Geo TV news. The law enforcement agency also shared that the explosion had damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops.
CIA Director William Burns said that he was “confident” that China is "considering" sending lethal aid to Russia but intelligence suggests there has been no final decision by Beijing.
We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment," CIA Director William Burns told CBS News.
"We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment,” Burns added.
uake struck the remote New Britain archipelago off of Papua New Guinea, the USGS said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
California faced mass power outages, closure of both beaches and motorways as well as flooding as a rare winter storm swept the US state.
After days of fierce and chilly winds and frigid temperatures, more than 120,000 citizens are living without electricity in areas of Los Angeles. The central north-south motorway located on the West Coast, Interstate 5, remains closed due to heavy snow in the mountainous section, also called the Grapevine.
All five passengers aboard a medical transport plane that crashed in the western US state of Nevada on Friday (February 24) died, according to the plane's operator on Saturday. As per a statement from REMSA Health, the jet vanished from radar on Friday evening outside the dry hamlet of Stagecoach, close to Nevada's border with California.
Russia has accused the West of “destabilising” the G20 finance chiefs’ meeting that took place in India’s southern Bengaluru city. It blamed the US, EU and G7 nations for trying to impose their “diktat” as the talks concluded with differences over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“We regret that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilised by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian... way," the foreign ministry said in statement on Saturday, reports AFP news agency.