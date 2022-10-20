Global Economy LIVE | Musk looking forward to a record-breaking Q4 at Tesla

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk expects the electric carmaker to have a "great" Q4. However, the company is expected to miss its vehicle delivery targets this year.

"We are extremely confident of a great Q4 and we anticipate continuing to grow our vehicle production, sales and deliveries by, on average by 50 per cent a year as far into the future as we can see," said Musk.

"We have excellent demand for Q4 and we expect to sell every car that we make," he added.