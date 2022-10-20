Global Economy LIVE | Musk looking forward to a record-breaking Q4 at Tesla

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla model 3 car is seen in their showroom in Singapore Photograph: Reuters
Oct 20, 2022, 08:20 AM (IST)
Asian share markets fell on Thursday amid investor fears of a looming recession. Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive in its interest rate hikes.
Japan's yen crept close to the psychological barrier of 150 per dollar after earlier marking a fresh 32-year low of 149.93.
Oct 20, 2022, 07:39 AM (IST)
The dollar loomed over other major currencies on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs. Meanwhile, the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention.
The US dollar index was up 0.05 per cent to 113.04, after a nearly 1 per cent surge overnight. The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, and last bought 149.95.
Oct 20, 2022, 07:35 AM (IST)
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk expects the electric carmaker to have a "great" Q4. However, the company is expected to miss its vehicle delivery targets this year.
"We are extremely confident of a great Q4 and we anticipate continuing to grow our vehicle production, sales and deliveries by, on average by 50 per cent a year as far into the future as we can see," said Musk.
"We have excellent demand for Q4 and we expect to sell every car that we make," he added.
Oct 20, 2022, 07:34 AM (IST)
Oil prices opened mixed in early Asian trade on Thursday amid investors trying to balance caution over tightening supply against lower demand projections.
Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $92.13 a barrel by 0010 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery (WTI), which expires on Thursday, rose 34 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $85.89 per barrel.