Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 660,000   

More than 660,000 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University's daily statistical bulletin reported that total 16,741,049 people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus around the world. The death toll has surged past 660,428 and total 9,751,608 have recovered. The United States has the most cases and deaths, followed by Brazil.

Worldometer recorded 247,233 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 16,883,445 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 10,445,764 have recovered 662,470 have died so far.

(With inputs from agencies)