Global coronavirus cases exceed 212 million; death toll at 793,773

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 22 million people, with 7.93 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 21,891,107 22,683,769 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 793,773.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,745,520 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,505,097.



(With inputs from agencies)