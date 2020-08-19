Global cases of COVID-19 reach 21.14 million, death toll tops 780,000

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 21.14 million people, with 7.78 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 22,148,472 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 781,139.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that "It's critical that countries don't repeat the same mistakes. We need to prevent vaccine nationalism. And for this reason, WHO is working with governments and the private sector to both accelerate the signs through the ACT accelerator and ensure that new innovations are available to everyone, everywhere, starting with those at highest risk," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.



(With inputs from agencies)