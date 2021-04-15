George Floyd trial: Derek Chauvin chooses not to testify

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer said on Thursday that he would not testify at George Floyd death trial. He invoked Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and told judge Peter Cahill that he would not take the witness stand.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said. He is facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Derek Chauvin was seen in a video pinning 46-year-old black man George Floyd down on the ground with his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd could be seen saying "I can't breathe" in the video. He died soon afterward. The horrific incident took place on May 25, 2020.

George Floyd's death led to massive protests across US that sought to highlight police brutality targetted at African-Americans in the country. It was said that had George Floyd been a white man, he would not have received the unimaginable treatment resulting into his death.

