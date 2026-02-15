At least 11 people were killed acroos Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli Defence Force carried out an air-strike on the tents of the displaced Palestinians ahead of the first meeting of Trump's Board of Peace on Thursday, February 19. The IDF has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire, and the attack was a retalliation of the violation. The military claimed that "several armed terrorists" had been identified on the Israeli side of the "yellow line" in the north of the sealed-off coastal area.

According to a Reuters report, which cites different sources to project the cumulative death toll at 11. According to Gaza Medics, air strikes at the displaced people's camp killed at least four people. According to Health officials, five others were killed in Khan Younis, and one was shot dead in the north.

Israel has unilaterally moved the yellow line deep inside Gaza. It has not so far withdrawn its troops behind the yellow line, which was part of the ceasefire agreement. Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, has accused Israel of committing a new massacre in Gaza against the displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli military has called the strike precise. It said that terrorists apparently emerged from the underground tunnel and were hiding in proximity to the Israeli troops. The Israeli military claimed that it had continued to destroy an underground tunnel inside Gaza; no IDF claims could have been corroborated independently.

The Gaza Health ministry have said that at least 600 people have been killed since the ceasefire, among whom 120 are minors, which is nearly 3 times the number of Israeli children died since October 7, 2023. According to Israeli government data, the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel killed more than 1,200 people. According to the Palestinian health ministry data, more than 72,000 people have been killed since that time. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights the casualty of minors are 21,289, among whom 70 per cent are in residential areas.