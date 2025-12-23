/Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested in England for pro-Palestine Action protest

The 22-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in a pro-Palestinian action demonstration in England on Tuesday. The protest was in support of the Palestine Action prisoners who were on a hunger strike in prison. Ms Thunberg was holding a placard that read, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide”. Palestine Action has been designated a proscribed terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom as of July 5, 2025. Those who express support for Palestine Action can be sentenced to six months in prison. Since then, more than 16,000 arrests have been made in relation to the Palestine Action group.
Supporters have sprayed red paint on the Aspen Insurance in London. Aspen Insurance provides financial services to Israel's largest weapon manufacturer, Elbit Systems and has demanded the shutdown of its operation
Why are prisoners of Palestine Action on hunger strike ?
Six Palestine Action prisoners are on a months-long hunger strike. They were arrested for breaking into Israel's weapon manufacturer, Elbit, near Bristol and a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire in 2024. They were accused of spray painting on two military planes. The charges brought against them were of burglary and violent disorder. Some of them were held without trial for more than a year, and two of them were reportedly hospitalised last week. They have accused the administration of poor prison conditions, a lack of government action. The six prisoners are: Qesser Zuhrah, Amu Gib, Lewie Chiaramello, Heba Muraisi, Teuta Hoxha and Kamran Ahmed. They are held in pre-trial detention. In the UK, the pre-trial detention should last for six months.