/Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested in England for pro-Palestine Action protest

The 22-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in a pro-Palestinian action demonstration in England on Tuesday. The protest was in support of the Palestine Action prisoners who were on a hunger strike in prison. Ms Thunberg was holding a placard that read, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide”. Palestine Action has been designated a proscribed terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom as of July 5, 2025. Those who express support for Palestine Action can be sentenced to six months in prison. Since then, more than 16,000 arrests have been made in relation to the Palestine Action group.

Supporters have sprayed red paint on the Aspen Insurance in London. Aspen Insurance provides financial services to Israel's largest weapon manufacturer, Elbit Systems and has demanded the shutdown of its operation

Why are prisoners of Palestine Action on hunger strike ?

