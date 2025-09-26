/From ‘terrorist safe haven’ to trade partner: Trump meets Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir; calls them ‘great leaders’ at White House meeting

President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House on Thursday, calling both men “great leaders.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump went a step further in his praise for Munir, who is known for sharp remarks against India. “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they’re coming, and they may be in this room right now,” he said.

Why is the meeting significant?

The encounter follows a recent US-Pakistan trade deal and comes days after the two leaders briefly spoke on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Sharif was among eight senior Islamic leaders who met Trump at the UNGA to discuss strategies for ending the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Trump has previously described Pakistan as a “terrorist safe haven” that misled Washington.

What role has Pakistan’s Army Chief played?

General Asim Munir has been to the United States twice in recent months, including after Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The gesture was tied to Trump’s role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for easing tensions during India’s Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, has insisted that no foreign power was involved in the operation.

What is the US agenda with Pakistan?