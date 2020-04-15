French police shoot dead a knife attacker in north of Paris: Report

Representative image. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.
French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, news agency Reuters reported quoting a police source.
The source could not elaborate on the knife attacker's motives.
(With inputs from Reuters)