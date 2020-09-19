France reports new daily record in COVID-19 cases

PTI Paris Sep 19, 2020, 11.25 PM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 26, at 31,274, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 442,194.
 

French health authorities reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting another record in daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country.

