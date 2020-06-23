France, not Turkey, playing 'dangerous game' in Libya: Ankara

Turkey on Tuesday fired back at France, accusing Paris of "playing a dangerous game in Libya" by supporting strongman Khalifa Haftar against the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

"France has a major responsibility for Libya being dragged into chaos by supporting illegal structures there for years, and therefore, it is actually France which is playing a dangerous game in Libya," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a sign of mounting tensions between two NATO allies, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Ankara on Monday of playing a "dangerous game" in the north African country that can no longer be tolerated.