France bans outdoor gatherings of more than six people as COVID-19 cases rise

France's Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday announced ban on outdoor gatherings of more than six people. He said that 45,000 new coronavirus cases were detected in previous 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 3 additional French regions including the Rhone department around Lyon will be put under tightened COVID-19 restrictions for four weeks from Friday (March 26). This follows after similar measure in Paris region a week earlier.
Veran said that pressure on the hospital system will continue to increase in coming days.
New restrictions come on top of nationwide curbs. A nightly curfew is in place and restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas are closed across the country.
(With Reuters inputs)