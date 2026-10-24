Four pilots of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) lost their lives after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, 2026, the PAF said in a statement. The accident occurred at nearly 3:51 pm local time, during which both aircraft were seen going down within the perimeter of the air base.



The PAF expressed condolences over the death of the four pilots, paying tribute to their service. While the incident is being examined, all SF-260 aircraft have been grounded temporarily as a precautionary safety measure. Meanwhile, the cause of their accident remains unknown and is still under investigation.

No official details yet

A video has also surfaced on social media, which is widely being circulated from multiple users' accounts. The video shows two SF-260 aircraft falling after colliding during a training flight. Meanwhile, officials have not released additional details on what led to the crash, including whether the aircraft faced any technical malfunction or other issues during the training exercise.

The Philippine Air Force confirmed that an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the accident, with the SF-260 fleet temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure while the probe is underway.



The SF-260 is a light trainer aircraft used by the military. Both aircraft involved in the crash were on a training flight when the incident took place at Fernando Air Base. The PAF has yet to disclose the identities of the pilots or provide a detailed account of the events preceding the crash.