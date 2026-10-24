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VIDEO: Four pilots killed as two PAF trainer jets collide mid-air in Philippines

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 14:37 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 14:52 IST
VIDEO: Four pilots killed as two PAF trainer jets collide mid-air in Philippines

Two SF-260 aircraft crashed. Photograph: (X/@fl360aero)

Story highlights

The Philippine Air Force confirmed that an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the accident, with the SF-260 fleet temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure while the probe is underway.

Four pilots of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) lost their lives after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, 2026, the PAF said in a statement. The accident occurred at nearly 3:51 pm local time, during which both aircraft were seen going down within the perimeter of the air base.


The PAF expressed condolences over the death of the four pilots, paying tribute to their service. While the incident is being examined, all SF-260 aircraft have been grounded temporarily as a precautionary safety measure. Meanwhile, the cause of their accident remains unknown and is still under investigation.

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No official details yet

A video has also surfaced on social media, which is widely being circulated from multiple users' accounts. The video shows two SF-260 aircraft falling after colliding during a training flight. Meanwhile, officials have not released additional details on what led to the crash, including whether the aircraft faced any technical malfunction or other issues during the training exercise.

The Philippine Air Force confirmed that an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the accident, with the SF-260 fleet temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure while the probe is underway.


The SF-260 is a light trainer aircraft used by the military. Both aircraft involved in the crash were on a training flight when the incident took place at Fernando Air Base. The PAF has yet to disclose the identities of the pilots or provide a detailed account of the events preceding the crash.

In the statement, the Philippine Air Force stated that it was coordinating with the families of the deceased pilots to provide the necessary support after the accident. Appealing to the public, the PAF asked people to respect the families' privacy during the period of mourning, as the bereaved families made a request on this.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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