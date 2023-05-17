Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal, prison sentence upheld

A French appeals court upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy's three-year jail term for corruption and influence peddling on Wednesday (May 17).

The court ratified his one-year detention term at home with an electronic bracelet and barred him from public service for three years for attempting to obtain favours from a judge in a wiretapping case.

The 68-year-old left the courtroom without commenting, but his lawyer indicated they will appeal the ruling to France's highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, has been caught up in legal issues since leaving office.

In March 2021, he was sentenced to prison as France's first postwar president after a court concluded that he and his former lawyer, Thierry Herzog, had made a "corruption pact" with judge Gilbert Azibert to receive and exchange information about a judicial inquiry.

Investigators wiretapped Sarkozy's two official phone lines and identified a third unauthorised one under the name "Paul Bismuth" taken out in 2014, through which he spoke with Herzog.

The contents of these phone calls were the catalyst for the 2021 corruption verdict.

The former leader denied the claims immediately and filed an appeal.

Sarkozy stated on the opening day of the appeals hearing in December last year that he had "never corrupted anybody."

His discussions with Herzog were played in court and are anticipated to play a key part in determining the judgement on Wednesday.

The so-called Bismuth case is only one of numerous investigations against the man dubbed the "hyper-president" while in office.

Sarkozy will be retried on appeal in the so-called Bygmalion case, in which he was originally sentenced to one year in jail, beginning in November 2023. Cases against Sarkozy The prosecution accused Sarkozy's team of spending nearly twice the legal limit on his expensive 2012 re-election campaign, using fake billing from a public relations agency named Bygmalion. He has denied any misconduct.

ALSO WATCH | Nuclear power in the European Union On Thursday, French prosecutors ordered that he stand trial again for suspected Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.

Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy and 12 others solicited millions of euros in finance from the regime of then-Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi for the ultimately successful campaign.

Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illicit campaign finance, and hiding misappropriation of public funds, although he denies all claims.

(With inputs from agencies)