Former British PM Boris Johnson might earn ‘north of £1 million’ for his memoir

'The Guardian' reported that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was previously a journalist, might earn '‘north of £ 1 million’' for his memoir.

Citing publishing insiders, the report said that Johnson could start writing once again and publish a book about his time leading the country and earning a large sum from it.

The British daily quoted a publisher as saying that it was “way too early for anything concrete to happen or be submitted.”

“I would be amazed if he doesn’t sign up somewhere for memoirs at some point in the autumn,” the publisher added.

The book would command “north of £1 million” according to executive director and literary agent at Northbank Talent, Martin Redfern.

This is not the first time a British leader will write his memoir as David Cameron wrote 'For the Record while Gordon Brown wrote 'My Life' and both of them earned them sums of six figures.

Although all the money he made was donated to the Royal British Legion, Tony Blair’s A Journey was reportedly sold for an advance of about £4.6 million.

In a deal he signed in 2015 with the publisher Hodder & Stoughton, Johnson was also due to write a book about Shakespeare for which he was reportedly paid £500,000.

