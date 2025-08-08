/First time in 90 years, Japanese warships dock in New Zealand

For the first time in 90 years, Japanese warships were docked in New Zealand's capital on Friday (August 8). This move comes amid Tokyo's efforts to deepen strategic ties in the South Pacific Ocean. Over 500 crew and two destroyers, JS Ise and destroyer JS Suzunami, sailed into Wellington harbour accompanied by New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Canterbury. The warships arrived from Sydney, where the Japanese military participated in the war games in August, which involved New Zealand, Australia and other countries.

Japan's only treaty ally is the US, and it has increasingly sought to deepen bilateral military cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions. Makoto Osawa, Japan's envoy to Wellington, was quoted by news agency AFP, he said, "Our defence force are developing cooperative work, not only with New Zealand and Australia but also many Pacific Island countries."

He added, "Our main goal is the free and open Indo-Pacific."

"On August 8, helicopter carrier JS Ise and destroyer JS Suzunami of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force arrived at Wellington Port. Japan and New Zealand share a strong, long-standing relationship, as well as a commitment to global and regional security. Both countries recently took part in Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia. This visit marks another step toward deeper maritime ties and lasting peace and stability in the region," the Embassy of Japan in New Zealand posted on X.