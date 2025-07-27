/First flight from India to land at new terminal of Malé International Airport

The first flight from India will land at the new terminal of Malé International Airport, the biggest terminal in the country, later today. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated the new passenger terminal on Saturday, coinciding with the nation’s 60th Independence Day today. Maldives tourism minister Thoriq Ibrahim said that the opening of the new terminal is a 'plus point to the overall arrival of tourists to Maldives and helps in direct flights from Maldives'.

Successive Maldives governments have been involved in the project for over a decade. The opening of the terminal will help increase tourism in the country, especially from neighbouring India. Chairperson of Visit Maldives, Abdulla Ghuyas Riyaz, pointed out,' having the right airport has been a challenge for us..' hoping to get Indian tourists over the next few years. CEO of Visit Maldives, Ibrahim Shiuree emphasised that 'we have seen a big recovery in Indian tourists...' and said the India roadshow helped them.