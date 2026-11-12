Dr Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament’s powerful Security and Defence Committee, has called for a fresh start in EU-India security cooperation after meeting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. In an interview with WION's Sidhant Sibal, the German MEP described the 45-minute talks as focused on opening “a new chapter” between the 27-member European Union and India. She said both sides recognised growing mutual interest in working together on defence and security as global threats intensified.

Europe is sharply increasing defence budgets after decades of post-Cold War cuts, she noted, and is keen on industrial collaboration with India. “We may co-produce together. We could buy components, and I think [that would be] fruitful for both countries,” she said. The conversation took place against the backdrop war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Strack-Zimmermann described the invasion as a “humanitarian catastrophe” that threatens freedom and peace in Europe, with the EU as a major supporter of Ukraine. She acknowledged India’s longstanding defence relationship with Russia, around 60 percent of Indian equipment is of Russian origin, and its historical reasons for maintaining ties.

“Every country has its own history,” she said. “We have to respect this.” But she stressed Europe’s different experience: “For us, Russia is the biggest threat, also for NATO....” She welcomed signing of free-trade agreement and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels on 16 December as “a really great moment.” A large majority in the European Parliament and among member states, she said, were looking forward to the deal and to welcoming the Indian leader.

On the Indo-Pacific, Strack-Zimmermann drew parallels between European and Asian security challenges. She pointed to China’s naval activity, Russia’s “shadow fleet,” cyber attacks and threats to undersea infrastructure as common concerns. Europe already cooperates closely with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, she said, and sees value in closer work with India, which has deep experience of its neighbour China.