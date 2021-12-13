First case of Omicron variant gets confirmed in mainland China, say reports

As the world is making all attempts to keep a check on the spread of the Omicron, a case of this variant of coronavirus has got confirmed in mainland China, said media reports on Monday.

The case has been detected in northern China's port city of Tianjin by the health authorities.

The person in which the infection was found is a traveller, who arrived in the city from overseas on December 9, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported.

The patient was being currently treated in isolation in a hospital, the report added.

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that at least one person had died due to the Omicron variant in the country. On Sunday, the UK government had informed patients with the Omicron variant were being hospitalised.

"Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson said.

"So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates," PM Johnson said while urging people to take the booster shots.

