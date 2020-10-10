Explosion at fuel depot in Beirut kills four

Reuters Beirut, Lebanon Oct 10, 2020, 10.25 AM(IST)

Fuel tank explosion of Beirut Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighbourhood.

Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighbourhood, a security source said.

One person was critically wounded, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross and a hospital source said.