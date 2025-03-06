Emergency Summit HIGHLIGHTS: The European Union leaders held emergency talks in Brussels, marking the first summit of 27 nations since the heated conversation happened last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This comes as the US suspended military and intelligence support to Ukraine after the fiery conversation between the two leaders at the White House.
The leaders are meeting in Brussels today to discuss €800bn plan to boost military capacity. Since the start of Russia’s military aggression, the EU and its member states have provided nearly €135 billion in support for Ukraine and its people.
Moreover, the EU has also adopted sanctions against Russia, targeting vital areas of the Russian economy, including banking, Putin’s shadow fleet and goods and technologies in the industrial and energy sectors.
Mar 06, 2025 17:33 IST
Key agendas to be discussed today
Right before leaving for the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the 'ReArm Europe' plan will be among the top issues discussed.
The proposal was announced on Monday, which includes an unprecedented defence package which Leyen said could free up a total of $860bn in defence expenditure for Ukraine.
The plan further includes:
- It will allow nations to increase national deficit levels to give room to more defence spending.
- Loan worth of €150bn for defence investment to benefit the defence of the EU as a whole. Example includes, air and missile defence, anti-drone systems, and a military mobility. It will further help pool demand, and joint procurement would reduce costs
- Allowing countries to redirect funds earmarked for cohesion policy programmes (i.e. policies aimed at levelling the differences between more and less advantaged regions) to defence spending
Mar 06, 2025 21:51 IST
No way forward until mineral deal signed by Zelensky, says US envoy
US diplomat Keith Kellogg suggested that ban on US aid to Ukraine could be lifted if Zelensky signs the mineral deal.
He said that the deal would set a “foundation in which the United States can receive a direct return on its investment in Ukraine", adding that it would also act as a “de facto security guarantee”.
Mar 06, 2025 21:50 IST
NATO chief 'cautiously optimistic about Ukraine's talks with US
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, "I am cautiously optimistic that this will lead to good results."
"It's better not to comment on what ifs. It's my assumption...things can move forward in a positive sense," he added.
Mar 06, 2025 20:02 IST
Ukrainian ambassador says US 'destroying' world order
Ukraine’s Ambassador to London General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the US is "destroying" the established world order by attempting to meet Russia "halfway". He warned that NATO faces a risk of collapse and Europe could become Russia's next target.
Mar 06, 2025 19:13 IST
Zelensky meets Macron on sidelines of EU summit
French president Emmanuel Macron met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU summit.
They discussed the latest ideas and plans for Ukraine as they continue working on a proposal that could satisfy the Trump administration and help achieve a just and lasting peace.
Mar 06, 2025 19:10 IST
20 countries 'interested' in Starmer's 'coalition of the willing', says UK
Around 20 countries are reportedly interested in becoming part of the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine, UK official said.
The officials said that a meeting was convened yesterday to discuss providing security guarantees following any peace deal.
The officials said it was "early days" but welcomed what they described as a "highly positive step".
Mar 06, 2025 18:14 IST
Ukrainian protest at US Embassy in Kyiv
As the leaders hold EU Summit, protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Kyiv on Thursday for the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war and ensure their inclusion in any deal to stop the conflict with Russia.
Mar 06, 2025 18:07 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry warns EU of sending peacekeeping force in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned the EU of sending a peacekeeping force in Ukraine and a potential month-long truce, saying it will further escalate the war.
"The conflict will unavoidably resume with renewed force... this is absolutely unacceptable," said Maria Zakharova.
She added that European leaders have "not learnt from the past", referring to the prospect of sending a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine.
Zakharova added that any European peacekeeping will revive the "agonising" Kyiv regime.
Mar 06, 2025 17:56 IST
Belgian PM reassures Zelensky of 'continued support'
Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever reassured President Volodymyr Zelensky in a bilateral meeting that Ukraine “can count on our pportcontinued su.”
He added that Belgium will not accept any decisions made about Ukraine with Ukrainian leaders.
“Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. We must never lose sight of that,” he said.
Mar 06, 2025 17:53 IST
Zelensky's first bilateral meeting with Macron
An emergency meeting in Brussels is underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron hold their first bilateral meeting.
Mar 06, 2025 17:29 IST
'About damn time,' EU Parliament president says
European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said it was “about damn time” for European leaders to “say that we are ready to put finally our money where our mouth is on Ukraine.”
"This is something that we have been asking for a long time: that the European Union, that Europe is capable of standing up on its own two feet," she said.
Mar 06, 2025 17:28 IST
Germany's Scholz stresses, 'no dictated peace for Ukraine'
German outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz said that today's meeting is about ensuring continued support for Ukraine. He also stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with the US.
Mar 06, 2025 17:12 IST
Day when everything can change, Poland's Tusk says
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said, "it is a day when everything can change and probably will change, when it comes to Europe’s determination when it comes to rearming [Europe] and the defence industry and our readiness to face this Russian challenge to the world.”
Mar 06, 2025 17:11 IST
'It's great we are not alone', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked European leaders for their “strong support” which he says he has seen “from the very beginning of the war and … during all this period and last week, you stay[ed] with us.”
"We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words. We feel it. It’s very important you [sent] a strong signal to Ukrainian people, to Ukrainian warriors, to civilians, to all our families. And it’s great that we are not alone," he said.
Mar 06, 2025 17:10 IST
'Watershed moment' for Europe and Ukraine, European Commission president says
As Zelensky arrived, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it is “a watershed” moment for Europe and Ukraine as the continent “faces a clear and present danger.”
Mar 06, 2025 17:08 IST
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives at Summit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived to further hold talks about Ukraine's security and defence support from the European Union leaders.
As European Council president António Costa flanked Zelensky, he said that the European leaders need to “make decisions and deliver” on their promises as they face the seriousness of the situation.
“We are here to support Ukraine to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” he added.