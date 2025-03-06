Emergency Summit HIGHLIGHTS: The European Union leaders held emergency talks in Brussels, marking the first summit of 27 nations since the heated conversation happened last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Emergency Summit

This comes as the US suspended military and intelligence support to Ukraine after the fiery conversation between the two leaders at the White House.

The leaders are meeting in Brussels today to discuss €800bn plan to boost military capacity. Since the start of Russia’s military aggression, the EU and its member states have provided nearly €135 billion in support for Ukraine and its people.

Moreover, the EU has also adopted sanctions against Russia, targeting vital areas of the Russian economy, including banking, Putin’s shadow fleet and goods and technologies in the industrial and energy sectors.

