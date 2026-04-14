/Eric Swalwell controversy: Anna Paulina Luna alleges jailtime, wife Brittany Watt maintains silence

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said that Eric Swalwell could face jail time, citing a widely circulated video. In a series of posts, Paulina launched scathing attacks on the Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell from California. She claimed that there is more “disgusting stuff” that will come out. Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, who has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer and a viral video circulating online circulating online showing Swalwell kissing a woman other than his wife, has put him at the centre of the controversy on Capitol Hill. He has been accused of sexual assault by four women, leading to his withdrawal from the race for California’s governorship and resignation from the House of Representatives.

“He made the correct decision, but there still needs to be a full-fledged criminal investigation. Based on what I’m hearing, he may go to jail,” said Anna Paulina. She further added that “I am being told there will be more disgusting stuff coming out.” Luna further expressed her belief, pointing to a video that she claims is forensic evidence, where a man resembling Swalwell is seemingly kissing a woman who is not Brittany Watts (Swalwell's wife). The video has not been independently verified by Wion.

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Who is Swalwell's wife, Brittany Watt? What was her reaction?

Swalwell's wife, Brittany Ann Watt, is a hospitality professional and a small business owner who has been married to Swalwell since 2016. She worked as the director of sales for the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California, and now runs her own hospitality business. She has stayed away from Swalwell's life on Capitol Hill and has appeared occasionally at political events or in family photos shared by her husband. She has not made any public statement. However, recent reports indicate that Brittany has deleted her social media accounts to maintain privacy. Swalwell has publicly acknowledged "mistakes in judgment" and issued a deep apology to his wife for putting her in such a situation.