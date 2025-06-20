/Erdogan warns of nuclear fall out, harmful 'migration' as Israel Iran war surge

The Israel-Iran war will lead to a surge in migration and a possible nuclear fallout, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday (June 20). Israel was alarmed over the possibility of Iran developing a nuclear weapon, which led to a massive attack by Israel and a resulting retaliation from Iran.

“The spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage,” said Erdogan in a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by AFP.

Erdogan professed a solution 'through negotiations', and added that the ongoing violence had 'raised the threat to regional security to the highest level’

However Turkish official said that the recent wave of migration is nothing ‘unusual’. According to a report by AFP, several hundred people are migrating from Iran to the eastern Turkish city of Van via the main Kapikoy border.