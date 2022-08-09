Emergency declared in Canada's province due to wildfires; the worst in 50 years

Scorching hot summer temperatures caused by climate change is wreaking havoc across the planet. Reportedly, Canada's easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador is facing its worst ever forest wildfire, which has been raging for the better part of the last two weeks.

Such has been the state of affairs that Premier Andrew Furey has issued a state of emergency in the province and stated that things had changed significantly in the last 36 hours.

“Over the last 36 hours, things have changed. We were predicting that we could manage this. However, with the wind change, we are afraid that there will be a significant smoke impact. This is a dynamic, evolving situation as all fires are, but we can’t wait for the last minute, we have to act now.” said Andrew Furey.

According to local media reports, the area has been ravaged by two separate wildfires. One is blazing in Newfoundland near the Bay d'Espoir Highway having torched more than 12,355 acres already, while the second in Paradise Lake has destroyed more than 16,062 acres.

The heavy smoke in the region was complicating the efforts to stop the blaze as the water bombers were not able to look ahead of the fire.

One of the firefighters battling the wildfire was quoted as saying, "We're doing our very best to try and get that Bay d'Espoir Highway open again, but the reality is the fire's on both sides of the road, the wind's not helping down there, and the size of the fire is increased."

Reportedly, an outdoor fire ban has been issued as well which prohibits the setting of fires on forestland or within 300 metres of forestland.

While the fire continues to burn down the forests, the Canadian authorities haven't announced any evacuation programme yet. However, a warning has been issued that residents need to be prepared to leave at the earliest if the situation turns anymore worrisome.

If evacuation is ordered, Candaian military personnel are expected to swing by and help with the evacuation efforts.

