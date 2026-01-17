/X is offering $1mn prize for the top performing long-form article creator

Elon Musk's social media platform X will offer $1mn to the top-performing long-form article in the next payout period, to recognise and promote high-impact, original content. It was announced on Friday that the platform has closed its highest payout period since launching its monetisation platform and is further looking to expand the program to empower creators. It urged creators to write high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversations, breaking news and influences culture.

“Our goal is to make X the best platform to earn a living from your content, and this is just the beginning," said the platform in a post.

Who all are eligible?

Only US based creator who are premium subscribers are qualified for the consideration of prize money. Content should be original and at least 1000 words, and it will be judged primarily on the home timeline impression and meaning views from premium users' feeds. Further content that is hateful, fraudulent or manipulative will not be eligible.

Increased payout for creators

According to its official account, X has doubled its revenue-sharing pool, which it claims will significantly increase the payout for the creator. The payout will be based on the ‘Verified Home Timeline’ impressions. It says that further, the app will add a detailed earnings dashboard in the creators' studio to track earnings in real-time. It further urged the creator to engage in longer-format content, as it performs well compared to shorter-form content.

“We understand that some content formats require more effort and can have more impact than others. So, we may weight formats like Articles more heavily than short-form content,” said the platform in a post. It further said that it had extended access to Articles to all Premium users and powerful ways to publish long-form content. The platform also shared a guide to writing impactful articles that can be monetised.