/Elon Musk reacts to Vinod Khosla after being accused of white supremacy

Billionaire, Tesla owner Elon Musk engaged in an online spat with Indian origin venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who accused Elon Musk of white supremacy. Musk hit back at Khosla, calling him a “pompous as--ole” and suggesting that Khosla has gone “full retard”.

Vinod Khosla shared an old post by Musk where he was raising concerns that white people are quickly reducing in number in the global population. Musk shared a statistic which claimed that the white population of the world was 36 per cent in 1900, and now it is reduced to 8 per cent. Khosla shared the post, suggesting that Musk's worldview was racially motivated. Khosla urged all non-white employees to quit and move away

"@elonmusk doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or "white America great again" as a racism is great and desirable" paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX@X, etc., and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn!"

Musk lashed out at Khosla, calling him retarded. “Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard,” wrote Musk. He rejected those allegations and claimed that these allegations made little sense. He pointed out that his partner, Shivon Zilis, has Indian heritage, and they have named one of their children after the Indian physicist Chandrasekhar. Shivon Zills is a Canadian technology executive and venture capitalist who has four children with Musk. “My partner, Shivon, is half Indian, and my eldest son with her is named in honour of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar,” wrote Musk.

Musk and Khosla have had prior conflicts of interest with each other; Khosla has reportedly criticised Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, suggesting that Musk's criticism stems from losing influence over the company's direction.