/Elon Musk vows to give one SpaceX share to every child in US next year

SpaceX shares rose about 1.5% in premarket trading Monday after CEO Elon Musk said he would give one share of the company to every child in the United States next year. The stock traded near $148.27 before the open, up from Friday's close of $146.03. Musk announced the plan on X.

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," wrote Musk.

There are roughly 72 million Americans under 18. At Friday's price, one share each would be worth a little over $10.5 billion. That is roughly 1% of Musk's estimated net worth of more than $900 billion, most of which is held in SpaceX and Tesla stock.

There are no details about the eligibility, age limits, citizenship requirements, and how shares would be delivered or how the gift would be funded. The company had no immediate comment on those questions.

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The pledge followed an exchange with Anthropic over the AI company's plans to dedicate part of its equity to public benefit. Musk urged Anthropic to give shares directly to the public, then said that was what he would do himself.

It also comes amid scrutiny of technology companies' effects on society. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in July that she would gift a share to each of 2 million "Trump Accounts," a federal savings vehicle for children. That gift is now worth nearly $300 million.

The Treasury Department this month automatically enrolled millions of minors in the accounts. Children born from 2025 through 2028 are eligible for a one-time $1,000 government contribution.