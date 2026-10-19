/Australian MP Helen Haines in critical condition after being hit by SUV

Australian Independent federal MP Helen Haines is in a critical condition in a Melbourne hospital after being struck by a white Toyota Land Cruiser outside her Wangaratta electorate office on Monday afternoon, while standing at the boot of her car.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested, and police found a knife inside the vehicle. Police are examining whether the act was deliberate and whether the two parties knew each other. Haines, 65, has held the north-east Victorian seat of Indi since 2019.

Bystanders told reporters a man in an SUV turned his car around and drove toward Haines, who was pinned between the two vehicles. Police said the incident happened near 4 pm.

Haines was treated at Wangaratta Hospital and airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, arriving about 7.30 pm. ABC News reported she was undergoing emergency surgery, citing a source.

Leaders across the political spectrum have condemned the attack.

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Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident was an "attack", and said: "There is no place for violence in a democracy."

Opposition leader Angus Taylor - head of the Liberal Party - says he is "deeply saddened and distressed" by the news, and says that Australians will be "angry and appalled by the attack on Helen". One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she was horrified, and Victorian Premier Ben Carroll called it a violent attack. Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant said the community was left stunned.

Haines' family has issued a statement.

“This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care.”

"We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response.

Our family, and Helen’s staff, will be making no further comment at this time, and ask that their privacy be respected by the public and media."

“Please keep Helen in your thoughts.”



