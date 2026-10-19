/Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused's fathers seek strict legal action against sons

The father of the arrested in connection with the shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has called for the law to take its strict course. Three suspects, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the firing incident. The three arrested suspects are Rehan alias Sukka, Hritik Kumar alias Roshan, and a 17-year-old minor.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the minor from Haryana said his son used to work as a tile layer before leaving home. They had no contact for around two months since leaving home. The father is a daily wage labourer with a 50% disability. He said that the incident had left the family in distress. He also spoke about their financial struggles and said he had been unable to eat since learning about the case. He also said that he had once previously been arrested for motorcycle theft.

“There was an earlier case involving motorcycle theft. He was arrested some time later... I questioned him about it and told him that he should not have done such a thing. I lost my money in the process, but I never got it back, and the matter was never resolved…”

The father of the other accused, Rehan, completely distanced himself from his son, stating that he had had no contact with Rehan for the last 10 to 12 years. He mentioned that they live separately, that he was entirely unaware of his son's criminal activities, and that he demanded that "the law should decide his punishment" and take strict legal action.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village," said Raisuddin, a daily wager. . He also revealed that Rehan had previously faced a firearm case and was out on bail.