/Elon Musk makes Grok 4 FREE for everyone, but there’s a sneaky catch you can’t ignore!

Elon Musk has made Grok 4 free to all users worldwide. This announcement comes days after the release of Chat GPT 5. Grok 4 AI model was released late in July. Previously, it was available to subscribers of SuperGrok and X Premium. However, this free access comes with a catch: only a limited number of queries, five queries per 12 hours, are allowed for each user, after which users have to subscribe for full access. However, this is for a limited time.

Users can access Grok via two modes: auto mode and expert mode. Auto mode allows routing prompts to send complex problems to Grok 4. Expert mode lets every query be answered by Grok 4. Apart from this, Elon Musk's Grok AI also has an AI-powered imaging tool, Grok Imagine. It allows creating images from text or audio prompts. It also allows you to turn any image into a video. The use of Imagine has skyrocketed with a record 44 million images being generated in one day. There is also a spicy mode, which allows more creative, bold content. It has produced deepfake, sexually suggestive content of Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney without explicit prompts. This raised an ethical concern.

Elon Musk's xAI in a post on the platform X on Sunday announced, "Grok 4 is now free for all users worldwide!

Simply use Auto mode, and Grok will route complex queries to Grok 4. Prefer control? Choose "Expert" anytime to always use Grok 4. For a limited time, we are rolling out generous usage limits so you can explore Grok 4’s full potential."

The competition between OpenAI and xAI is heating up. On Tuesday, Elon Musk accused Apple of favouring OpenAI in its Apple store. He claimed that Apple ‘makes it impossible’ for any AI company to reach the top in the App Store, which is an “unequivocal antitrust violation”. He also threatened that xAI will take legal action.