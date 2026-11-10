/Eisenkot, Opposition leaders agree on key Knesset posts amid Israel government formation process: Who are the nominees

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday (Nov 10) reached an agreement with fellow Opposition leaders - Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid on candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset. The agreement comes after Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked opposition leader and Yashar party head Eisenkot with forming a new government on Nov 8. According to the agreement, former minister Matan Kahana has been named as the candidate for Knesset speaker.

Both Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alliance was not able to secure enough seats to form the government on their own after recently concluded polls. Under the current agreement with Opposition leaders, Eisenkot said that the agreement named Roy Folkman as chair of the house committee, former defense minister and Avigdor Lieberman as chair of the foreign affairs and defense committee, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horrin as chair of the finance committee. Under the mandate, Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog having the authority to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if necessary.

“I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties—Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid—on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government,” Eisenkot posted on X.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid also posted about meeting Yashar chief and holding discussions over government formation. “I recently met with Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot. We discussed coordinating efforts for the 26th Knesset and our commitment to forming a national emergency government as soon as possible,” he posted on X.

Eisenkot on Nov 8 called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel after formally receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government. Eisenkot pledged to establish a national emergency government amid mounting security, diplomatic and domestic challenges. In a post on X following the mandate-conferral ceremony at the President's Residence, Eisenkot said Israel needed new leadership that could bring together different sections of society and overcome political divisions. Eisenkot formally received the mandate from Herzog during an official ceremony at the President's Residence, following consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset.