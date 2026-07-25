/Eight dead, including 6 children, in US house fire. Murder-suicide case suspected

Eight people, including six children, lost their lives inside a home in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, after a fire erupted on Friday. During the incident, some of the victims were found with gunshot wounds. In response, police and fire crews responded soon after the house fire in the township, located on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.



Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jacob Sparks stated that officials had not yet completely identified all the victims and the official cause of death for the victims is not yet known. He confirmed that the six children discovered dead fall in the age group of 5 to 15; however, he did not specify how many of the eight victims had gunshot wounds. “It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene,” Sparks said, according to AP.

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