/Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Indonesia: Is there a tsunami warning?

An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit Seram, Indonesia, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Thursday (Nov 20). The quake was at a depth of 136 kilometers (84.51 miles) GFZ said. The earthquake hit the country within 24 hours of eruption of Semeru volcano. There is no tsunami warning at the time pf publishing the article.

The volcano on Wednesday spewed ash clouds as high as 2 kilometersabove the mountain's peak, the country's volcanology agency said, adding residents should keep to a 2.5 km distance away due to risks. Semeru is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Indonesia is in the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. Meanwhile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a moderately shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake was also reported early afternoon near Indonesia's Ambon, Kota Ambon, Maluku.

Add WION as a Preferred Source