An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Friday (September 5) night. Over the past few days, Afghanistan has been getting hit with earthquakes. Earlier this week, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a death toll that surged past 2,200 by Thursday (September 4), marking it as the deadliest earthquake in the region in many years. Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat reported that rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from collapsed homes amid ongoing search and rescue missions.

Efforts to provide aid have been hampered by difficult access to the mountainous Kunar province. The National Centre for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred on 05/09/2025 at 22:55:53 IST. The quake's epicenter was located at latitude 34.45° N and longitude 70.41° E, with a depth of 10 km in Afghanistan.

China has committed approximately $7 million in emergency assistance, including supplies such as tents, blankets, and food. The World Health Organization cautioned about critical shortages of medical supplies and personnel, stating that local health facilities are overwhelmed. The WHO emergency lead in Afghanistan described hospitals as struggling to cope, with families mourning and survivors left with nothing. Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, noted that the earthquake has impacted over half a million people in eastern Afghanistan.

