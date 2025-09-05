Google Preferred
Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Afghanistan; death toll surges past 2,200

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 24:00 IST
Photograph: (File image)

Story highlights

The National Centre for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred on 05/09/2025 at 22:55:53 IST. The quake's epicenter was located at latitude 34.45° N and longitude 70.41° E, with a depth of 10 km in Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Friday (September 5) night. Over the past few days, Afghanistan has been getting hit with earthquakes. Earlier this week, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a death toll that surged past 2,200 by Thursday (September 4), marking it as the deadliest earthquake in the region in many years. Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat reported that rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from collapsed homes amid ongoing search and rescue missions.

Efforts to provide aid have been hampered by difficult access to the mountainous Kunar province. The National Centre for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred on 05/09/2025 at 22:55:53 IST. The quake's epicenter was located at latitude 34.45° N and longitude 70.41° E, with a depth of 10 km in Afghanistan.

China has committed approximately $7 million in emergency assistance, including supplies such as tents, blankets, and food. The World Health Organization cautioned about critical shortages of medical supplies and personnel, stating that local health facilities are overwhelmed. The WHO emergency lead in Afghanistan described hospitals as struggling to cope, with families mourning and survivors left with nothing. Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, noted that the earthquake has impacted over half a million people in eastern Afghanistan.

Earthquakes do's and don'ts

  • Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
  • Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
  • Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
  • Fasten shelves securely to walls.
  • Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
  • Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
  • DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
  • Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.
  • Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

