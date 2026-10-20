/Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and partner Nicolás Keenan expecting first child via surrogate

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said on Monday (Oct 19) that he and his partner are expecting their first child, with the help of a surrogate mother and an egg donor. Announcing the news on his personal Instagram account, Jetten wrote that "someone very special is on the way" and signed off with "See you in 2027, little one," adding emoticons of a baby's head and a bottle. He thanked the egg donor, the surrogate and both their families, saying the pregnancy would not have been possible without them.

Jetten is engaged to Argentine field hockey international Nicolas Keenan.

The couple had planned to marry this summer but postponed the wedding shortly after Jetten became prime minister this year. At 39, Jetten is the youngest prime minister in Dutch history, having taken office after his D66 party's unexpected election victory a year ago.

In a statement on its website, D66 said the surrogate mother and egg donor are Dutch friends of the couple who already have children of their own and had no commercial motives for helping. Paying a surrogate mother is illegal in the Netherlands.

The party described the "high tech" pregnancy as entirely in line with Dutch rules and regulations, saying it was made possible through IVF care available in the Netherlands.