/Dubai police warn of SIM swap scam as fraudsters target citizens posing as ‘Crisis Officials’ amid conflict

Dubai Police have cautioned its citizens about a SIM swap scam after fraudsters attempted to exploit the ongoing conflicts while posing as ‘crisis officials’. The development unfolded following explosions in Dubai on Saturday after Iran launched missiles across the Gulf region in response to the US & Israel attack on Tehran.



Dubai Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) warned residents about scammers posing as crisis officials, urging citizens not to share any confidential information, verification codes, or banking details with unknown callers. Officials have warned that fraudsters are posing as representatives of a so-called “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming to be associated with Dubai Police.



“These attempts aim to unlawfully obtain sensitive information, including UAE Pass credentials and Emirates ID details,” the post adds. Authorities cautioned that providing personal details to such callers could enable SIM swap fraud, a scheme in which a victim’s phone number is transferred to a SIM card controlled by criminals.

What Dubai police warned?

Once they gain control, scammers can intercept banking notifications and access mobile banking apps, potentially withdrawing money within minutes. Dubai Police emphasised that they never ask for confidential information or verification codes via phone calls or text messages under any circumstances.



Officials assured residents that security systems remain fully operational and that the matter is under close surveillance. The public has been urged to stay alert and promptly report any suspected scams by calling 901 or by filing a complaint through the official eCrime platform for cybercrime cases.